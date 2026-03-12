The Contrarian

Alexandra
1h

Putin’s plan to weaken America is working beautifully, above and beyond his wildest dreams!

Robert Lastick
2m

And, just leave him (America's answer to Agent Orange) in office to help Putin weaken America. The longer he's in the weaker it gets.

