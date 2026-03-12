Battleship: Strait of Hormuz Global Shock Edition
A cartoon by RJ Matson
RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
Putin’s plan to weaken America is working beautifully, above and beyond his wildest dreams!
And, just leave him (America's answer to Agent Orange) in office to help Putin weaken America. The longer he's in the weaker it gets.