The Contrarian

James
5d

People don't seem to get it. We've been here before. In 1953, to be specific. Even if "we" achieve regime change, the new regime will live under the cloud of more western invaders. Sooner or later, it will be 1978 all over again. The only thing we will have achieved in the long term is to hold onto the title of the "Great Satan."

In the short term, though, it keeps the Epstein Files out of the headlines. So that's all good.

But that raises a serious question. Are we, as a nation, too stupid to survive?

Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue
5d

It seems the orange dumpster is incredibly easy to manipulate by the money powers behind the throne, who can profit from this war. All they have to do is to appeal to his baser instincts and they get anything they want - more aircraft, more missiles, more anything bringing a lot of money into their - and his - pockets.

Reply
Share
