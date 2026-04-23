The Contrarian

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RJ Matson's avatar
RJ Matson
2h

You're right, I screwed up! Am I going to be fired?

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

Great cartoon. The only improvement would have been to make the door and the signs in gold.

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