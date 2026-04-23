Beware of the President
A cartoon by RJ Matson
RJ draws several editorial cartoons each week for his substack, e pluribus cartoonum, and for Roll Call, the newspaper of Congress and Capitol Hill. His work is widely syndicated to print newspapers by Cagle Cartoons.
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You're right, I screwed up! Am I going to be fired?
Great cartoon. The only improvement would have been to make the door and the signs in gold.