Big Crowds
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
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That’s a good one!
The orange dumpster's newest meme, this time with Jesus:
https://www.tmz.com/2026/04/15/donald-trump-posts-ai-image-of-him-with-jesus/