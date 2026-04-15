The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

That’s a good one!

Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

The orange dumpster's newest meme, this time with Jesus:

https://www.tmz.com/2026/04/15/donald-trump-posts-ai-image-of-him-with-jesus/

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture