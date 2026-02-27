Biggest Hockey Win Ever
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
Thank you former Secretary Hillary Clinton.
Thank you for this preamble to what your husband will shortly fill us in on the details. Your exemplary courage and patriotism you and your husband have showed to stand up and tell us this truly humbles me. I am sure your names will go down in history as two of America's finest examples of those who DARED to raise the flag.
I salute both you and your husband.
Two who answered the call!
The truth.