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John Cr's avatar
John Cr
1h

This ruling should have been unanimous, given the plain language of the 14th amendment. OK, given the "unusual" views of Alito and Thomas on almost every issue, it should have. been 7-2, at least. The more interesting and disturbing result, and one that requires considerable comment, is that the decision was NOT 9-0 or even 7-2. This is yet another reason that expanding the SCOTUS is necessary, by the Ds, once they have the power to do so. Imposing 10 year term limits would be a good idea, too.

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Richard Sidney's avatar
Richard Sidney
38m

Interested in why the dissenters dissented. Could lead to more cases. Also, Kavanaugh bases his concurrence on the enabling law, not the Constitution, which could change the result, should the law be amended. Not as good as I'd hoped.

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