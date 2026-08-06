The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Jean Walker's avatar
Lisa Jean Walker
7h

Yes, yes, yes!! Thank you.

Another thing is that Democrats don’t worry about Black turnout in places like Chicago because the city and state will vote Democratic. So turnout is abysmal in some communities year after year.

“For decades, the Democratic Party has operated with a concept baked into its electoral strategy: the GOTV voter. Black voters, in this framework, are a turnout problem to be solved every two to four years. The strategy activates Black communities in the final weeks before an election, extracts their votes, and dissolves the infrastructure the moment results come in. No long-term commitment to Black community power that exists independent of any single election cycle.”

Reply
Share
Irena's avatar
Irena
7h

The previous generations did not, as far as I know, have "infrastructures" to help them be engaged citizens. They believed it was important and they went out and did the work. Perhaps it's not infrastructure or empowerment that is the issue. Perhaps it is something individuals have to seek within themselves and get out and do the work.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture