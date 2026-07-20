The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

Blanche is disgusting. Sometimes I think Pam Bondi was put in that role as a sacrificial lamb because she could get confirmed fairly easily by the senate but not likely be able to prosecute the Trump victims (James Comey) so she could be fired and that role be handed over to Blanche who was second in line.

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