In the aftermath of Tuesday’s sweeping nationwide Democratic wins, host Harry Litman calls in a trio of some of the country’s sharpest political thinkers—Emily Bazelon, Dave Weigel, and Rick Wilson —to unpack the meaning of the results. Was the increasingly painful government shutdown a decisive factor? Why are the voters who swung to Trump last year deserting him? And, crucially, how might Democrats keep their momentum going?
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This session has been OBE, in government lingo: overtaken by events, namely, the cave-in we lived through last night and today. There is no more Democratic momentum to take advantage of. Whatvever we won, we gave back.
Resist the authoritarians & #VoteBlue!