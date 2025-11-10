The Contrarian

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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
Nov 11, 2025

This session has been OBE, in government lingo: overtaken by events, namely, the cave-in we lived through last night and today. There is no more Democratic momentum to take advantage of. Whatvever we won, we gave back.

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Joseph McPhillips's avatar
Joseph McPhillips
Nov 11, 2025

Resist the authoritarians & #VoteBlue!

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