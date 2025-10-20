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Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
Oct 20, 2025

Our country has been taken over by Autocratic Fascists. There is little time left. He (Donald J. Trump) must be put in jail soon. Any more dilly dallying and we will totally lose our democratic government.

I do not want to think about what that will mean for future generations,

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Alan's avatar
Alan
Oct 20, 2025

WHY oh why don't you provide a TRANSCRIPT????

Please help your supporters who cannot listen to podcasts.

Transcription is done automagically by modern computers, it's not hard; even without human review and manual correction an automated transcript would be better than nothing.

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