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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
26m

This is just funny, ... but there is also a bitter aftertaste left ... as I savor the humor in it. It is just too true. Trump is such an idiot. So easily "played." But people have died, are wounded, and our endless air assaults cost billions, and have probably done billions of dollars worth of damage, obliterating any good will. In other words, this very clever, all-too-honest cartoon put me in touch with the bitterness I feel toward the man who is running the country based on his "gut."

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