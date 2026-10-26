The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1h

I appreciated this piece of the puzzle regarding an imbecile's arrogant attempt at controlling a continent and the Latino people whom he enjoys denigrating. I hope we can look back on all this as the hubris of an idiot, signifying nothing.

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