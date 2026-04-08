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E. Bennet Dirigo's avatar
E. Bennet Dirigo
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There is no chance Republicans will vote to impeach Trump or use the 25th amendment. Only 10 Republicans voted to impeach him after he lead an insurrection and sacked their workplace.

We need a national no-confidence mechanism that is directly controlled by citizens. We are currently beholden to a bunch of unctuous cowards who are more worried about their future consulting gigs than the fate of our democracy. Heaven help us.

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