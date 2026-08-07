Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who lost his primary but never misses an opportunity to show his moral spinelessness, announced on the floor he will vote to confirm Jeffrey Epstein file coverup architect Todd Blanche as attorney general. Disregarding Blanche’s role in an illegal, inexcusable effort to withhold evidence surrounding the worst pedophile scandal in memory and his long list of professional and ethical misdeeds, Cassidy dutifully fell in line.

We should keep in mind three takeaways. First, there are no Republicans with the courage and moral fiber to truly risk the wrath of the party. When the chips are down and a critical vote is needed, do not look for profiles in courage. Second, there is no better example of the necessity for voting Republicans out of power. Every vote for Republicans, including a batch of senators on the ballot in November, reminds us that the party has been stripped of moral decency, respect for the rule of law, and respect for truth. Finally, whatever differences exist among Democrats and whatever reservations voters may have about individual positions, they pale in comparison to the stark divide between the two parties. If we care about something as fundamental as protecting children from predators or maintaining the Department of Justice as a respected institution devoted to representing the American people, Republicans cannot remain in positions of power. They cannot be trusted to conduct oversight or properly exercise advise and consent. Never has the choice between governing visions been more vivid.