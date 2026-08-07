The Contrarian

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Karen's avatar
Karen
3h

He probably wants to become a lobbyist or work for a Republican - owned business or organization post Senate, which is more important to him than preserving democracy and the rule of law. And, of course, as an MD he still voted to confirm RFK, Jr. too. Shameful!

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Michele White's avatar
Michele White
3h

Every one of us must turn out and vote in November.

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