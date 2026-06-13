Contrarians! We are LIVE from the Kennedy Center to capture the moment when Trump’s name comes off of this American institution.

Norm Eisen is in the chat answering questions. Join now to be with us when it happens.

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This is all thanks to YOU, Contrarians — YOUR support made this victory possible.

The court order to take these letters down is a direct result of litigation by Norm and his colleagues that is supported by you, our wonderful members. Thank you for being in this fight with us.