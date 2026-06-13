BREAKING: LIVE AT KENNEDY CENTER AS TRUMP'S NAME COMES DOWN
Watch this historic moment — all thanks to you, Contrarians
Contrarians! We are LIVE from the Kennedy Center to capture the moment when Trump’s name comes off of this American institution.
Norm Eisen is in the chat answering questions. Join now to be with us when it happens.
This is all thanks to YOU, Contrarians — YOUR support made this victory possible.
The court order to take these letters down is a direct result of litigation by Norm and his colleagues that is supported by you, our wonderful members. Thank you for being in this fight with us.
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Contrarians in Court bring hundreds of cases and legal matters against Trump’s regime — by joining our community today, YOU help STOP the chaos!
Thanks so much for following through on this.
May this be the first reversal of many for the Tangerine Caligula.
Hallelujah!!