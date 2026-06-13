The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Karen Turley's avatar
Karen Turley
1h

Thanks so much for following through on this.

May this be the first reversal of many for the Tangerine Caligula.

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Mary Koslap-Petraco's avatar
Mary Koslap-Petraco
1h

Hallelujah!!

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