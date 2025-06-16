The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roxanna Springer's avatar
Roxanna Springer
Jun 16, 2025

Impressive peaceful displays of community and citizenship and moral strength this past weekend! Keep it going! The next get-together will be even better. WeThePeople can do this! We can keep our democratic republic and continue to work on making it a More Perfect Union.

Reply
Share
Joy P's avatar
Joy P
Jun 16, 2025

Noem instigating a coup against government of California. Plans to do same in other blue states.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture