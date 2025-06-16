A wild, turbulent, and ugly week. Trump used protests to his immigration operations in LA to declare a “rebellion” and federalize the national guard. A court decision rejecting the move was itself stayed, leaving the situation tense and tenuous. Sen. Padilla was roughed up and arrested when he tried to ask a question at a press conference. Meanwhile, the Administration brought Abrego-Garcia back only to charge him with crimes, and an effort to have Congress ratify DOGE cuts looked likely to fail.
Listen to this week’s Talking Feds Substack with Harry Litman.
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Impressive peaceful displays of community and citizenship and moral strength this past weekend! Keep it going! The next get-together will be even better. WeThePeople can do this! We can keep our democratic republic and continue to work on making it a More Perfect Union.
Noem instigating a coup against government of California. Plans to do same in other blue states.