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TJ
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In George Washington’s farewell address he warned of despotism as to what IMO is what currently is happening in our nation.

Washington wrote that intense political factionalism and the erosion of constitutional boundaries would eventually lead to a permanent despotism. He stated that the "alternate domination of one faction over another" creates a "frightful despotism" that wearies people through constant disorder and misery. This chaos inclines citizens to seek safety and rest in the absolute power of a single person. That a clever and ambitious leader from a dominant faction then seizes absolute control, destroying public freedom for personal elevation. When one branch of government takes over the powers of another, it consolidates all power into one place, creating a "real despotism" regardless of the nominal form of government.

This is why we ALL need to VOTE. To lance this Trump boil because this infection of even the still 29% of voters need to hear this loudly as well as the current majority in Congress and the corrupt six on SCOTUS.. it’s just the beginning..

https://share.google/XYGYMVN5wHrRRKy5a

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