The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Feb 20

I have been a total sports enthusiast all my life, even had Denver Broncos season tickets for three years and was a total Denver Bronco and Denver Nugget fanatic. There were really not that many types of sports I didn't watch or was interested in, but.... ever since Aaron Hernandez and the CTE occurrences increasing, I am no longer a football fan. And since the price of watching sports in the US, whether in person or through streaming (I don't own a TV), has become prohibitively expensive, I now only look for the results of most games on the internet.

Also, since so many different kinds of sports are not shown on US sites (other than during the Olympics), I am confining myself to watching summer and winter sports on foreign public television stations, thanks to VPN and totally WITHOUT COMMERCIALS. I don't need to understand all the blubbering by the sportscasters, I just want to watch the competition and the results are always shown where I can read them.

Reply
Share
Richard S's avatar
Richard S
Feb 20

Over at his Substack, writer Joe Posnanski has been collecting reader comments on the subject of "Why We Love Baseball". A few random examples:

Brilliant Reader Michael: “That exquisite moment after you’ve made perfect contact and the ball is rocketing toward the gap — and you just have to run. Soon you’ll have decisions to make. But now: just run.”

Brilliant Reader Jeff: “The language. Imagine watching your first game and hearing any of these terms casually thrown out: Can of corn, Ducks on the pond, Uncle Charlie, Mendoza line.”

Brilliant Reader Kevin Wilkerson: “Probably my earliest stadium memory: going to a game in August 1980, seeing George Brett rocket a double into the gap and raise his helmet to the crowd as the scoreboard showed his batting average reaching .401.”

Brilliant Reader Gayle: “Sharing my love of baseball by teaching my granddaughter (and her Cardinal teddy bear) to keep score. Continuing the tradition my dad shared with me. “

I can also personally recommend his book "Why We Love Football"....

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture