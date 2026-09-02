The Contrarian

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Rudyard Kipling's avatar
Rudyard Kipling
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Celine Dion is herself reason to champion Canada. Anyone who watched the Amazon documentary where she courageously allowed her battle against Stiff Person Syndrome would marvel at her attempts to sing again. I almost cried when I saw her performance at the Paris Olympics

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