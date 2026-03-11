The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn Holliday's avatar
Dawn Holliday
1h

He has lost it. Don't forget that Kornet hails from sexist, racist and less than educated Tennessee. He was less than usless for the Celtics. And this may be the only way he gains ANY. attention while he is in the NBA. As a fellow MAGA one said (fellow to Kornet) Just shut up and dribble.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture