This week on Talking Feds Substack featured the expansion of Trump’s shakedowns of prominent sectors of civil society. The legal industry was stunned when prominent law firm Paul Weiss agreed to terms to in order to get Trump to withdraw a blackballing order. Columbia U. also capitulated to Trump’s demands to save $400 million in federal grants. Where does it stop? A great panel of Emily Bazelon, Susan Glasser, & Carol Leonnig joins Harry to dig into that issue and the brighter side of highlights of the legal landscape.
Capitulation Nation
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We are in the midst of an autocratic takeover of our country. We need a lot less talk about what Trump has done and a lot more talk about what we can do to stop him. It has also become obvious that many large prestigious law firms have sold American democracy down the road and others (who I have yet to hear about) who have stood tall for democracy. I for one, have stopped doing business with companies partial to Fascism, not just legal firms, but all companies sweet on autocratic Fascism.
If you want to talk about something, tell me of your plan to stop the Fascists. I am all ears.
Thank you for a stellar discussion. Any business, law firm, university, etc. thinking of capitulating to Trump would do well to listen to this discussion and see how he is knocking the pins down one by one. The lesson here is to unite. There is another old fable about people trying to break a bundle of sticks. Then a disruptor comes along and unties the bundle and breaks the sticks one by one. That is what Trump and his group--never forget that he has empowered a dangerous group of people-=are doing. We cannot allow more untying of bundles.
One immediate action: donate or work if you can, to elect Susan Crawford to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. It is not just women's rights and voting rights in Wisconsin are on the line. Elon Musk, who is dumping money into the race, has financial issues that will come before that court. Also, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will have a role in election cases, both statewide and nationally.