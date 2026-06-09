The Contrarian

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Chris Fabel's avatar
Chris Fabel
1h

These two organizations are being railroaded, clearly. Meanwhile, the Epstein class is laughing at us.

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Joel Carper's avatar
Joel Carper
10m

Republicans have made bribery and backroom deals with huge amounts of money. It's just more in-your-face muh fuh politics. I can only imagine if Trump started bulldozing the Capitol Building what lame reply Republicans might give. Probably nothing.

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