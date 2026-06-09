By Alexis Loeb

This week, two organizations find themselves in a precarious position: compelled to provide sworn public testimony before Congress while simultaneously under federal criminal investigation — investigations directed by the executive branch whose allies control the committees calling them to testify.

On June 9, the House Judiciary Committee holds its second hearing on the Southern Poverty Law Center, titled “Manufacturing Hate, Part II.” The SPLC’s interim CEO Bryan Fair will testify while the organization is facing a federal indictment charging the SPLC with 11 counts of wire fraud, false statements, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The next day, ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones will appear before the House Administration Committee to answer questions about the Democratic fundraising platform’s donor-vetting practices — while a separate DOJ investigation, launched at the direction of a presidential executive order, remains active; the committee chairs have explicitly stated they intend to work “collaboratively” with DOJ on the same inquiry.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche (left) and FBI Director Kash Patel announce federal charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center in April. (Department of Justice)

This strategic convergence of pressure from the executive and legislative branches amplifies the threat to these organizations and their leaders. That’s because DOJ has aggressively tried to mine the public statements of those caught in the administration’s political crosshairs to generate criminal cases. The tactic of simultaneous criminal and congressional investigations coupled with the threat of charges for “false” testimony has turned this week’s hearings into veritable traps—even for the wary.

The lack of procedural safeguards compounds the risk. Congressional hearings are not trials. There are no rules of evidence. Members of Congress may ask leading, compound, or deliberately misleading questions. They may quote documents selectively and press witnesses to agree to characterizations that are incomplete or inaccurate.

For the ActBlue hearing, this poses a particular problem because the committee has signaled that it intends to ask Wallace-Jones about internal legal memoranda prepared by ActBlue’s former outside counsel. Those memos would ordinarily be protected by attorney-client privilege. But congressional hearings don’t allow a witness’s lawyer to object, so Wallace-Jones will be left to navigate how to assert ActBlue’s privilege herself, and her questioners are free to claim that she’s hiding something incriminating if she does.

A witness who attempts to give a nuanced or qualified answer risks being cut off, misquoted, or accused of evasiveness — all on live television. There is no judge to rule that a question has been asked in bad faith, that a document has been misrepresented, or that a witness should be allowed to finish her answer.

The risks go beyond an unfortunate sound bite. In this environment, even a witness who answers in good faith and with substantial accuracy faces a genuine risk that DOJ will later characterize something as a false statement, punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment under several statutes, including 18 U.S.C. § 1001 (false statements); 18 U.S.C. § 1505 (obstruction), and 18 U.S.C. § 1621 (perjury).

This administration has pursued false-statement charges with zeal. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee in June 2025 about the Fed’s headquarters renovation and denied the project included luxury features. By November, federal prosecutors had opened a criminal investigation and issued grand jury subpoenas relating to that testimony. A judge quashed those subpoenas in March 2026, writing, “[s]earching for any reason to suspect that Powell might have lied to Congress, the only one the Court can descry is that he testified at a hearing.”

The Powell case is not isolated. James Comey was indicted in September 2025 on charges of making false statements to Congress relating to his 2020 Senate Judiciary Committee testimony. In October 2025, the House Judiciary Committee referred former CIA Director John Brennan to DOJ, alleging false statements in his 2023 congressional testimony; DOJ officials prepared grand jury subpoenas soon after. Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified before the January 6 Select Committee about President Trump’s conduct during the Capitol riot, became the subject of a DOJ investigation in early 2026.

These dynamics pose unique challenges for witnesses called to testify before Congress. If they vigorously defend themselves and their organizations, there’s a risk that a single imprecise phrase, taken out of context, clipped from a longer answer, or deliberately mischaracterized, becomes the predicate for a criminal referral. Even if conviction is unlikely, an investigation alone can impose steep legal costs and cause reputational damage.

Several witnesses in congressional investigations have recently invoked their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. This may seem like the obvious choice, but it’s not. Civil plaintiffs, regulatory bodies, or professional licensing boards can draw an adverse inference from that decision. And it can be politically and reputationally costly, sometimes unpredictably so. Some of the most vivid, notorious moments of congressional history involve witnesses who took the Fifth, such as Oliver North in the Iran-Contra hearings and many people called to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee about communist affiliations. Members of Congress can spin a refusal to answer as evidence of guilt, even though a court of law would never allow that. A witness can try to limit the public relations fallout by negotiating for a closed-door deposition, but that requires the committee’s agreement — and members may still criticize a witness for refusing to answer questions in that setting or even refer a witness for prosecution.

Other options have tradeoffs, too. A witness can decline to appear — and face a contempt referral (as happened recently with Bill and Hillary Clinton). A witness can appear with strict limits on what they will discuss — the approach Jack Smith adopted — but that posture requires extraordinary legal and strategic preparation and still exposes the witness to aggressive characterizations.

Bryan Fair and Regina Wallace-Jones will each make their own calculation this week about how to navigate a forum that seems structurally tilted against them. They must weigh criminal exposure, legal costs, and potential reputational damage — and the effect of these on donor confidence, staff morale, and public credibility, all vital to organizations like SPLC and ActBlue. There are no easy answers.

Alexis Loeb is a former federal prosecutor.