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Anne Smith's avatar
Anne Smith
Jun 10, 2025

Robert Reich nailed it in his comments. In their search for unlimited power, they started taking big money from special interests in order to turn their backs on the people who elected them. How ironic.

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Anne Smith
Jun 10, 2025

People are disposable to Trump, too bad he included the richest man in the world, he knows no loyalty.

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