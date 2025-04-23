The stage seems just about set for us to get the answer from the Supreme Court whether it will permit the judiciary to get rolled by an administration looking to use the label "foreign policy" to avoid all accountability. Elsewhere, the administration’s campaign to take control of large civil institutions hit a roadblock with a pushback from Harvard.
Jonathan Alter, Susan Glasser, and Katie Phang join Harry Litman on Talking Feds Substack to take stock of how far from the private precipice we are and our prospects for going over.
Thank you for saying, "We are obliged ..." notwithstanding polling or Democrats political chances in 2026.
That sense of obligation is what animates Americans who are protesting. And our hope is not because we don't understand the peril, but because we choose hope in order to go forward.
Interesting discussion.
Feedback - I heard this comment twice in the first 10 minutes. Please stop saying things like "most of our listeners may not understand xyz." We've been learning more and more legal and political terms since Jan 20th, if not before. By now, while not lawyers or legal analysts, many of us DO understand.