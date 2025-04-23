The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
Apr 24, 2025

Thank you for saying, "We are obliged ..." notwithstanding polling or Democrats political chances in 2026.

That sense of obligation is what animates Americans who are protesting. And our hope is not because we don't understand the peril, but because we choose hope in order to go forward.

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Karen's avatar
Karen
Apr 24, 2025

Interesting discussion.

Feedback - I heard this comment twice in the first 10 minutes. Please stop saying things like "most of our listeners may not understand xyz." We've been learning more and more legal and political terms since Jan 20th, if not before. By now, while not lawyers or legal analysts, many of us DO understand.

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