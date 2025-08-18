With a totally false picture of crime in D.C. as his pretense, Trump sought to turn the capital into a federal law enforcement enclave over local objections. Michael Podhorzer, Stuart Stevens, and Jacob Weisberg analyze Trump’s move and what it means for the rest of the country on Talking Feds Substack. The panel then takes up the gerrymandering wars coming to a rolling boil in Texas & California, before ending with an in-depth discussion of whether some Democrats' new combative style is the right tonic for the party.
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I was nauseated to see 10 or so military transport vehicles outside the Lincoln memorial on my way home today. What an abomination.
Great discussion with Harry and guests!