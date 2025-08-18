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I Hate this Timeline's avatar
I Hate this Timeline
Aug 18, 2025

I was nauseated to see 10 or so military transport vehicles outside the Lincoln memorial on my way home today. What an abomination.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Aug 18, 2025

Great discussion with Harry and guests!

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