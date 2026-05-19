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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
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After this current regime has ended (hopefully NLT January 2029, not only the DOJ needs complete sweeping and airing out, but also the Department of Defense (or War, whatever) needs it just as bad. The complete upper echelon of generals and admirals need to be put on war trials, just like Nuremberg. At least they should know that the orders they followed were - and are - illegal.

Kegseth is a political clown, but Caine is one of the worst offenders.

The Coast Guard needs some cleaning out, also. All the military who have and are participating in blowing unidentified seacraft our of the water in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

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