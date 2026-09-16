The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
1h

Don't read many of the articles in the paper now a days. I find much of it just stupid comments that are being made by people who have no business in our government.

2026 seems to be the Chinese new year if stupidity.

The media doesn't help much.

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Theresa Jeanne Duguay's avatar
Theresa Jeanne Duguay
18m

Glad to hear the Senators and Representative from our brave little state (Vermont) received a perfect score.

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