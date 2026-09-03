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James McConnel's avatar
James McConnel
8h

Expanding the court to 13 would match the number of federal court circuits, but why stop there? Remove life appointments, rotate the position of Chief Justice every three years, and have a documented and enforceable code of ethics.

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Elvi's avatar
Elvi
8h

That reminds me — where’s Mitch?

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