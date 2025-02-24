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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
Feb 24, 2025

Federal worker household here, not the individual employed by the government. For the past 5 years, the pandemic gave us the gift of work/life balance--not a joke. After decades of grinding along, we suddenly had extra time: to walk together at lunchtime, to ask for help during the day, to see each other's smiling face when we needed a lift. In addition to the big things that cracking down on civil servants has done--and they are severe--these little things lost are what I will feel the most immediately, every day. And for no reason at all.

With remote work, productivity increased, taxpaid overhead decreased, and we were able to add a couple of hours and bucks to our own bank. But sure, go ahead and be big men, in your ignorance telling people to do the absolute opposite of what creates better efficiency in government. Because when civil servants are happy--yes, remember that pursuit of happiness? it's listed for a reason--they do better jobs, and their loved ones enjoy their lives just that little bit more. Eff you, Elon Musk.

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Aesop's avatar
Aesop
Feb 24, 2025

e-mailed both of my Idaho Senators this morning and asked when they were going to stand on their hind legs and uphold their oath to the

Constitution of the United States of America..

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