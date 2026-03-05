The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Coffee with Contrarians and G. Elliott Morris: The Numbers Behind the Dems' Primary Wins

Top pollster gives insight into the midterm electorate and why Democrats are winning
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
G. Elliott Morris's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Jennifer Rubin, G. Elliott Morris, and Norman Eisen
Mar 05, 2026
∙ Paid

Thank you for tuning into Coffee with Contrarians with special guest G. Elliott Morris! We’re live every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 9:15 AM ET. Join us!

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Contrarian.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture