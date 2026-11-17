Talk about locking the barn door after the horse is out. “The Commerce Department issued a long-awaited rule to crack down on shipments of chips from Nvidia and other U.S. companies to China, the latest sign of how the Jensen Huang saga is influencing the Trump administration’s policies,” the Wall Street Journal reported. But Commerce had to be dragged kicking and screaming to do it. “[T]he rule was ‘written by and at the direction of the Department of Treasury and the National Security Council.’”

Jensen Huang, now-former CEO of NVIDIA, on October 21 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The board is less crazy than Donald Trump, who was fine with his return. “Nvidia’s board of directors is not considering bringing back Jensen Huang as CEO,” CNBC reported. “The board is focused on an investigation into Huang, and is not in discussions to bring him back, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal matters.”

Trump’s racist, sexist abuse of an African American reporter is a “tell.” He cannot conceal his bigotry and cannot handle a tough question about his obsession with White House decoration. The real question is why other reporters aren’t more aggressive.

This is how you defend civil liberties. Politico reported: “Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Monday that he’s disbanding the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, which has long drawn the ire of leftists and civil rights groups for its heavy-handed responses to protests.”

Israel may lack the will to improve its relationship with the U.S. “Just as Americans have grown critical of Israel over the past three years, Israelis have shifted further to the right. Israel’s next leaders will need the courage to curb the country’s expansionist policies and resurrect the much-maligned two-state solution,” wrote Andrew Miller. If it doesn’t change, it may lose U.S. support for good. In any event, “Unconditional support from the United States has hurt Israel in a crucial way: it indulges the worst instincts of Israeli leaders and does nothing to dissuade them from their embrace of a near-perpetual state of war.”

Congress can put an end to this by cutting off aid. “A redacted report the State Department quietly posted online in late October sheds additional light on the Department’s failure to comply with the law with regard to U.S. security assistance to Israel,” Just Security explained. “The report from the State Department Office of the Inspector General (OIG) concerns the implementation of the Leahy law, the statute that bars the United States from providing assistance to foreign security force units that have committed gross violations of human rights. … The OIG report demonstrates that the Department has created an unlawful de facto exemption to the law for Israel.”

Let’s hope he does not cave, as he did on the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger. “California sued OpenAI on Monday, alleging it failed to rein in powerful, potentially dangerous artificial intelligence technology,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s office said the San Francisco-based company behind ChatGPT ‘misled and endangered the public by knowingly developing and testing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models without the safeguards and monitoring necessary to adequately protect the public.’”

The manosphere is abandoning MAGA. At the “Christ is King: America after Trump” conference, the dregs of the movement look increasingly desperate. Its organizer “pictured a new front of radicalized young men who would take Trumpism to the next level. Instead, his conference was populated by the dwindling number of social malcontents rallying around a dying cause,” wrote Amanda Marcotte. “No doubt the far-far-right will stick around for a while, saying ever more vile things online in an effort to troll liberals and get attention. But the louder they get, the fewer young men seem interested in listening.”

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No wonder Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) is trying to rush the vote for majority leader. A new Data for Progress poll: “By a +11-point margin, Democratic-leaning voters think the party should choose new leaders (53%) rather than keep its current leaders (42%). A majority of Democratic-leaning voters (56%) say ‘Senate Democrats should choose a new leader,’ while 32% say ‘Chuck Schumer should remain the Senate Democratic leader.’”

A bad sign for Schumer. “Interviews with about a dozen Democratic senators and senior aides Monday revealed little appetite to end the drama this week by moving up the closed-door election currently scheduled for Dec. 1,” Politico reported. “While Schumer says he’s gathered the minimum 28 or 29 votes to win, only about 15 have publicly backed that support.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is showing the benefits of standing up to Trump’s bullying. He just snagged a deal with China to reduce tariffs, the New York Times reported. “Since entering politics last year, Mr. Carney has been traveling the world to diversify Canada’s economic and political ties away from the United States. Those efforts include current talks to make Canada the European Union’s first associate member and Mr. Carney’s second formal meeting this year with Mr. Xi.”