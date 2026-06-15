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Dr. Judith Schlesinger's avatar
Dr. Judith Schlesinger
6h

Keep up the pressure, Jen. It's one good way to spread reality to the red hats and those who have been Repugnican without really noticing what they do. Everyone's efforts to resist, however small and local, do add up!

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JB's avatar
JB
6h

If voters haven’t thrown the GOP out after Iran, inflation, corruption, pedophilia, and the free-wheeling wreckage of our rights-protecting government, then they’re satisfied customers.

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