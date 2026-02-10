The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
Feb 10

And he still walks the streets a free man!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
Feb 10

Let's all send Connect-the-Dots help to the quackball "health secretary."

Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture