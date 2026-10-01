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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
4h

Thank you for the article, We need to stop Trump from selling our national parks.

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Linda (Evanston IL)'s avatar
Linda (Evanston IL)
4h

We receive our ballots in the mail. We must vote on 60 judges in Cook County Illinois. This takes almost one hour to research. But, we do not ever mail them. We deliver the ballots to where we are told to go. In our case it is an early voting location with drop boxes located SAFELY inside the building.

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