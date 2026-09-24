The Contrarian

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JP's avatar
JP
34m

Don't know if you've heard about the Rev Barber's Poor Peoples Campaign for 1000 Marches to the Polls on Early Voting Days (especially in the South). We are organizing church communities and others to March to the Polls in KY. Let's make it spectacular, have a party at the polls and draw the media attention to ALL those who are determined to vote! Let's capture the narrative and spur others to join us!

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Susan Brown's avatar
Susan Brown
3m

The League of Women Voters has a site: Vote411.org. It has everything you need from a trusted source!

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