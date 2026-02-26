Democracy is not a spectator sport. Whether you want to exercise your right to vote, join a protest, call your elected officials, run for office, or keep tabs on the week’s hottest issues and protests, The Contrarian has you covered.

Here are our top suggestions for getting involved in the days ahead. These are heated times; we encourage non-violent and lawful activism.

Sing a Song of Resistance

Singing Resistance — a group that brought viral protest songs to the streets of Minneapolis and other ICE-occupied cities — is holding a nationwide “Weekend of Action” Feb. 28 through March 1. Demonstrators will gather and sing at locally meaningful sites, including locations where immigration agents abducted a neighbor or outside a corporation that’s collaborating with the administration. Singing Resistance seeks to offer “a loving entry point” for people “new to social movements and activism.” (Watch the group in action at a recent Brandi Carlile concert.) Check out the songbook, and find a protest in your area — or organize one of your own.

Stand Up for Science

Join The Contrarian on March 7 at the Stand up for Science national day of action. Stand up for Science was founded last year to resist the “Trump administration’s dismantling of our nation’s premier science institutions.” Protestors will rally in over 30 U.S. cities to support science, protest dangerous health policies from the Trump regime, and defend democracy. Find a rally near you here or plan one of your own.

Protect Students

The American Federation of Teachers is holding a “Day of Action to Protect Our Kids, Our Families and Our Communities” on March 4. “As this administration uses violence and fear to intimidate communities, our members are building mutual aid networks and protecting our kids and communities.” Read the AFT’s toolkit and find a rally near you.

Students have been mobilizing across the country in opposition to brutal immigration enforcement actions — and some are paying a price. Several students in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, were arrested after police intervention during their school walkout turned physical. Consider donating to help with legal expenses.

In Texas, students are facing repercussions for similar First Amendment activities. Students who walk out of class to protest could face arrest, and the Texas Education Agency has threatened schools that fail to punish protesters with a state takeover. Action Network has a petition to tell Texas officials to respect free expression.

Persist in the ICE Funding Fight

The Department of Homeland Security remains shut down in the battle to reform ICE, its brutal detention camps, and the machinery of mass deportation. Keep up the pressure on senators and representatives to demand reforms that have broad public support. Encourage them to embrace Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s simple logic: “No accountability? No check.”

Demand ICE Detention Oversight

Ask your members of Congress to conduct oversight visits of ICE detention centers in their districts and publicize their findings — or raise hell if they’re denied access. Hold a vigil or a protest outside a detention facility near you. Work locally to block the sale or permitting of warehouses intended for new ICE camps. Freedom for Immigrants offers resources for people who want to help abolish migrant detention.

Demand Epstein Accountability

The Department of Justice is turning a blind eye to Jeffrey Epstein collaborators. Pressure your representatives to reveal the full rot of Epstein’s sex-trafficking network and hold criminals accountable. That includes releasing all documents relating to Donald Trump, many of which appear to have been covered up. Call for the ouster of Commerce Secretary and Epstein associate Howard Lutnick and obstructionist Attorney General Pam Bondi. Turn up the heat on companies and universities to dismiss Epstein cronies.

For Contrarians in New Mexico, there is a March 8 rally planned in Albuquerque that will be “caravanning to the gates of Zorro Ranch” — the rural estate where Epstein allegedly trafficked women for decades.

Protect Voting Rights

The GOP’s SAVE Act — which would create new hurdles to the ballot box — has passed the House and must be opposed in the Senate. Remind your local and state election authorities that the federal government has no say in state elections and no right to state voter rolls.

Cast Your Ballot

The first primary elections of 2026 are on March 3, with contests in Arkansas, North Carolina, and Texas. Look up your state’s upcoming primary date here. Check voter registration deadlines here.

Help Targeted Community Members

Despite promises of a drawdown, there are still more than 900 federal deportation agents in Minnesota. When ICE is out in force, many immigrants and citizens of color alike are afraid to leave their homes. Some ways to show solidarity:

Distribute know-your-rights cards.

Learn the SALUTE method for documenting the presence of federal agents.

Hand out whistles to blow if deportation agents are spotted in your neighborhood. (You can connect with activists distributing free, 3D-printed whistles here.)

Print out zines (in English and Spanish) with advice for reporting ICE activity.

Create teams to monitor neighborhoods near schools and bus routes for federal agents.

Organize school carpools or grocery runs for vulnerable families.

Record federal agents (from a safe distance) and distribute evidence of abuses. Watch an ACLU-led “Eyes on ICE” training here.

Contact the House Judiciary Committee’s whistleblower tip line to report illegal activities by a federal agency or agent.

Consumers can also pressure the companies that empower ICE. Resist and Unsubscribe offers a one-stop resource for moving your money.

Prepare for “No Kings”

The next No Kings protest is on March 28. Get ready to play your part. Attend one of the many training sessions (including protest safety and know-your-rights seminars) or find a protest planned near you.

Below, find The Contrarian’s standing resources for empowering yourself in American civic life:

Contact Your Elected Officials

It can feel old-school (or even cringe), but calling your elected officials is effective in moving the political needle. This is true whether you’re calling to oppose an official’s stance or spur them into action that matches their rhetoric. Watch our how-to video here.

To reach the Washington, D.C. office of any House or Senate member, call the congressional switchboard at 202-224-3121. In the runup to big votes, you may have better luck reaching a human by calling the politician’s state or district office.

Common Cause has built a remarkable tool that lets you plug in your home address and receive a roster of contact information for the many politicians who represent you — from city council members to U.S. senators.

E-mail from constituents can be effective too. Democracy.io has a one-stop tool to email your Senators and Representatives.

Find out more at: Common Cause; Democracy.io.

Get Active with Neighbors

No group has channelled the energies of the anti-Trump coalition more effectively than Indivisible. The group focuses on empowering local activists who come together in periodic, nationwide mobilizations that stretch from big, blue cities to sleepy red-state towns. (Watch Jen Rubin’s interview with Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin on the tactics of effective resistance).

If you’re more comfortable organizing on a Reddit forum or a Discord server than a living room potluck, try the newest player on the activist block: 50501.org. And if you’re just looking to make a difference on your own, Mobilize.us offers an array of local volunteer opportunities, petitions, and events.

Find out more at: Indivisible.org, where you can read the handbook and find an active group in your area or start one of your own. Discover 50501.org’s “Welcome Guide” here. Or click your state at Mobilize.us to find an action that works for you.

Guarantee Your Vote

Trump & Co. are committed to gerrymandering and voter-suppression — including purging voter rolls of supposedly ineligible or “inactive” voters — because they’re afraid of the power of your vote. Don’t be intimidated. Vote.org offers a one-stop shop to double-check your registration status; if you’re not registered, you can sign up in minutes online. The group also offers a toolkit to begin a voter registration drive of your own. The Fair Elections Center has compiled a helpful, state-by-state resource (click the map) that will alert you to registration deadlines and help you find your polling location.

Find out more at: Vote.org, Fair Elections Center. A federal mail-in voter registration form is also available in many languages here.

Help Flip the House

The best near-term hope for restoring American checks and balances is flipping the House of Representatives in November. Swing Left is a progressive organization focused on 33 key House seats for the 2026 midterm —19 GOP-held seats to target and 14 Democratic seats to defend. Around since 2016, Swing Left solicits donations for these high-impact races and organizes grassroots volunteers.

Find out more at: Swing Left.

Become a Museum Watchdog

Trump has taken an axe to anything that resembles diversity, equity, and inclusion — and esteemed museums and National Parks are under pressure to censor honest accountings of American history. Monitor museums and cultural institutions near you. If you see anything – such as the removal of the slavery exhibit in Philadelphia by the National Park Service – pressure stakeholders to demand reinstatement.

Support Pro-Democracy Organizations

In the fight against authoritarian overreach, the United States is lucky to have a robust civil society with institutional knowhow. Connect with groups that are engaged in the good fight on behalf of civil liberties, racial justice, immigrant rights, and veterans issues.

Find out more at: American Civil Liberties Union, American Immigration Council, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Brennan Center, Color of Change, Common Cause, Native American Rights Fund, Public Citizen, VoteVets.

Run for Office

If you’re ready to take a leap into politics yourself, Run For Something can help you get off the ground. The organization has built an impressive pipeline of progressive talent to reshape our politics — from local races up to members of Congress. Founded by millennial author and activist Amanda Litman (watch her interview with Jen Rubin here), Run for Something specifically recruits next-generation candidates. But the organization offers resources for first-time candidates of all ages.

Find out more at: RunforSomething.net

Embrace ‘Tactical Frivolity’

The serious business of defending democracy doesn’t have to be so, well, serious. As the inflatable frogs of Portland taught us, there is room — and, indeed, a need — for lightness and what academics call “tactical frivolity.” This carnival-like spirit, which may involve costumes or music or goofy protest signs, buoys fellow protesters even as it confounds would-be authoritarians who are counting on fear to reinforce the perception of their power. (Context is key, consider whether your inflatable costume will be out of place at a somber vigil.)

Learn more here.

Consider a Boycott

In capitalist America, one of the most powerful ways to vote is with your pocketbook. Withholding spending can send a powerful signal to corporations that they should think twice before collaborating with the Trump administration or complying with its culture-war marching orders.

Protests at Tesla dealerships played a role in pushing Elon Musk out of his destructive White House stint as unofficial co-president. The Rev. Jamal Bryant has led a consumer boycott of Target, which abandoned its once-robust DEI commitments after Trump’s election, leading to several quarters of reduced revenue. Home Depot, Hilton, and Amazon have all been hit by recent anti-MAGA consumer protests. These protests are effective. Boycotts of Avelo Airlines helped spur that budget carrier to end its deportation-flight contract with ICE. Spotify similarly stopped airing ICE recruitment ads after consumer backlash.

The activist group Choose Democracy has a solid boycott tracker. Also check out the list at BoycottHere.com. Resist and Unsubscribe also offers a one-stop resource for moving your money from businesses linked to ICE.

Find out more at: BoycottHere; Boycott Central; TeslaTakedown; WeAintBuyingit; Groundavelo; Resist and Unsubscribe

Combat Misinformation Online

Social media billionaires like Musk are rigging their algorithms to prioritize right-wing content — especially surrounding ICE operations. Report posts with false or misleading content, add or request “community notes,” and circulate or create factual content. RumorGuard — a project of the nonpartisan News Literacy Project — offers tools to recognize misinformation, including a catalog of hoax content that’s gone viral. Snopes.com also specializes in debunking misinformation.

Find out more: RumorGuard; Snopes

Declare Energy Independence

The planet is overheating and our foreign policy is a nightmare, significantly because of America’s addiction to fossil fuels. The Trump administration wants to keep American drivers hooked on Big Oil and keep the energy grid powered by fossil fuels — and has reduced pollution controls and phased out federal tax incentives for renewable energy and electric vehicles.

But with state-level support, the economics of green energy still make sense for millions of Americans. Kelley Blue Book offers a state-by-state catalog of electric vehicle incentives. Homeowners can get a rough cost estimate for powering their homes with renewable energy at Solar-estimate.org. For renters, a group called Bright Saver is lobbying to make “balcony solar” — think: small, DIY solar arrays plugged into your home outlets — legal and accessible across the country.

Find out more at: KBB; Solar-estimate.org; Bright Saver.

Support Nonprofit Media

In an age of right-wing billionaire takeovers of once-great newspapers, broadcast networks, and social media platforms, supporting independent media outlets has never been more critical. Some of our favorites include ProPublica, Mother Jones, and local outlets such as the Barbed Wire in Texas, the Minnesota Reformer, the Tennessee Holler, and the Mississippi Free Press.

The publication you’re reading is also unique: The Contrarian is not owned by anybody and helps fund pro-democracy litigation

Find out more: Subscribe to The Contrarian or give a subscription as a gift.