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Cie Scattergood's avatar
Cie Scattergood
Mar 21, 2025

I was fortunate while living in L.A. to rescue a hummingbird fledgling that had fallen from its nest. The mother chirped constantly over the weeks we ministered to her baby—we would bring down nectar multiple times a day, and on the advice of a local rescue, made sure the babe was free of mites. It was a joyful day when the baby was able to rejoin their mum back in the nest.

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Sandy Ciske's avatar
Sandy Ciske
Mar 21, 2025Edited

“Every Living Thing” is a compassionate and wonderful film. Do not miss it!

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