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Marianne Taylor's avatar
Marianne Taylor
Apr 3, 2025

Mr. Booker

Thank you for doing SOMETHING. It's good to know you're out there.

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Tom Desmond's avatar
Tom Desmond
Apr 3, 2025

I hope that the TV version of "The Plot Against America" is better than the book was. I'm a big fan of alternate history fiction and so was excited when the book came out. But after I read it, what I was left with was disgust.

Note that spoilers to the book follow.

In the book Lindbergh and his fellow fascist sympathizers take power and start changing the U.S. for the worse, including getting friendly with Nazi Germany. What I objected to strongly in the book is that when Lindbergh is eventually taken out, we hold a special election, put FDR back in place, Japan attacks Pearl Harbor behind schedule, the U.S. goes into WWII and somehow everything turns out exactly the way it would have without the Lindbergh detour into fascism.

And that sent a horrible message, which is that it's ultimately not that big of a deal if we flirt with fascism -- because if we don't like it, we can fix the consequences quickly and won't suffer lasting harm.

Reality is very different. If Trump were gone tomorrow, the United States would take years to dig out from the damage he's done in less than three months. The damage doesn't just go away when the bad person leaves office.

While I won't comment on the literary merits of the book, as alternate history it was terrible.

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