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Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
Mar 28, 2025

'The Residence' is brilliant! Snappy dialogue, great acting, spot-on casting, the works. Another winner from Shondaland!

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Sara Toye's avatar
Sara Toye
Mar 28, 2025

Totally agree about “The Residence.” Definitely worth watching.

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