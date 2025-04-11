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Gigi Sylvia's avatar
Gigi Sylvia
Apr 12, 2025Edited

One of the signs I saw at the April 5th Hands Off in San Francisco said “This is the worst episode of Black Mirror ever”!

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Susan Iwanisziw's avatar
Susan Iwanisziw
Apr 12, 2025

I love dystopian fiction and am a big fan of “The Handmaid’s Tale” since I read it and watched it on cable (until June became omnipresent). I am now considering the Suzanne Collins’ prequel and getting back to “Black Mirror.” A little push does wonders. Thanks for this. And, yes, I do think we’re entering a new Handmaid times (look at the Extreme Court Handmaid). Time for the scold’s bridle, the ducking stool, the rule of thumb, and wifely imprisonment in insane asylums once more.

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