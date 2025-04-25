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Steven Robert Levine's avatar
Steven Robert Levine
Apr 26, 2025

2073

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDE97KrYDuU

Part dystopian sci-fi, part documentary, this is one hard-to-sit-through film. But it's essential for resisters, IMHO. It's on MAX now. ***HIGHLY recommended.***

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Marybeth Michelson-Thiery's avatar
Marybeth Michelson-Thiery
Apr 26, 2025

I borrowed the DVD from my public library and played on my laptop. No subscriptions to anything needed.

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