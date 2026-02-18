The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hubert Thomason's avatar
Hubert Thomason
Feb 18

Ordered the beanie! Thanks.

Reply
Share
2 replies by The Contrarian and others
Jay Jay Eh's avatar
Jay Jay Eh
Feb 18

Those are tastefully done & Im sure they’re good quality.

— Wishing you the Best & Thanks!

Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture