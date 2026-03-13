By Christopher Swartz

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Kitsune (“the Fox”)

Age: 12

Breed: Chiweenie

Hobbies: Sleeping, Sprinting around the yard, Barking at perceived threats (humans, all other dogs, shadows, any noises over a hushed whisper, etc.).

Worst/Best Moment:

Best moment: Eating bacon off dad’s plate without permission.

Worst moment: Wearing snow boots.

Christopher Swartz is senior ethics counsel at Democracy Defenders Fund.