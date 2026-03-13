Contrarian Pet of the Week
Meet Kitsune!
By Christopher Swartz
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Kitsune (“the Fox”)
Age: 12
Breed: Chiweenie
Hobbies: Sleeping, Sprinting around the yard, Barking at perceived threats (humans, all other dogs, shadows, any noises over a hushed whisper, etc.).
Worst/Best Moment:
Best moment: Eating bacon off dad’s plate without permission.
Worst moment: Wearing snow boots.
Christopher Swartz is senior ethics counsel at Democracy Defenders Fund.
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Kitsune, outfoxed his dad, therefore he must share bacon 🥓 with the other Contrarian precious pets! 🥰🥰🥰
Cute and funny.