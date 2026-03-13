The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Kitsune, outfoxed his dad, therefore he must share bacon 🥓 with the other Contrarian precious pets! 🥰🥰🥰

Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Cute and funny.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture