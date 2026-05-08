We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Daisy Shaw

Age: 9

Breed: Beagle/blue heeler mix

Hobbies: Chasing foxes and deer, being a great running partner, driving her skull into people’s faces, sniffing around.

Worst moment: On more than one occasion, Daisy has darted off after a deer, leading to a multi-hour chase trying to get her back.

Best moment: In her humans’ worst moments, she sticks right beside them, never leaving their side and expecting nothing more than their company.

Maura McDonough is a principal at Dewey Square Group.