We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Penny

Age: Unclear because she came from a shelter, but a puppy.

Breed: Potcake (You may be wondering what a potcake is. Here’s an explanation.)

Hobbies: Penny is sweet little ball of chaos who loves kids, treats, irritating her older sister, Tulip, and wreaking havoc in adorable fashion.

Worst Moment: Every time she gets to the bottom of her food bowl.

Best Moment: Every time she gets a fresh bowl of food.

Meredith Blake is The Contrarian’s culture columnist.