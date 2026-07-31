We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Ezzie

Age: 7 months

Breed: Newfoundland Mix

Hobbies: Playing with every toy in the house and every dog he sees; getting everyone he comes across to pet him; counter-surfing; exploring wherever he can.

Worst moment: Terrorizing his foster brother Alvin with all his puppy energy (Alvin eventually adjusted).

Best moment: When Ezzie found his forever family this week!

Ezzie was fostered and adopted through City Dogs and City Kitties in DC — please visit their adoption page to find dogs like Ezzie still looking for their forever homes!