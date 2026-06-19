We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Rizzo

Age: 12ish

Breed: Border collie/husky mix (we think?)

Hobbies: Bugging mom for cuddles, begging for cheese, peanuts, and grilled salmon, and enjoying trail walks.

Worst Moment: Nearly ripping mom’s arm off in an effort to protect her from neighborhood deer — this happens once a week.

Best Moment: Meeting local college students, who tell him he is beautiful and give him extra pets.

Anna Weber is a development associate at Democracy Defenders Action.