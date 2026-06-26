By Diamond Brown

We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Fetty

Age: 10

Breed: American Staffordshire

Hobbies: Long walks in the park, running errands with mom, and picking out toys in the pet store.

Worst moment: Having back-to-back ear surgeries in a two -month span.

Best moment: Enjoying jazz music at the museum during summer Fridays.

Diamond Brown is a senior policy counsel at Democracy Defenders Action.