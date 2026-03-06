Contrarian Pet of the Week
Meet Tanner!
We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!
Name: Tanner
Age: 9
Breed: Cockapoo (cocker spaniel and poodle mix)
Hobbies: Sleeping, fetch, belly rubs, playing with his teddy bear
Worst/Best Moment: Worst: fireworks and thunder. Best: Anytime people come over.
Daryn Dickens is an honors history major and sports administration minor at Howard University. She interned this summer for the PGA TOUR under Corporate Partnerships.
An informal poll of Tanner and all of my Irish setters and poodles requests a ban on personal fireworks, which should have been enacted years ago. Wildlife of all kinds suffer from the fallout for no reason other than somebody's ephemeral thrill. Fireworks may be substituted for bellyrubs from the person of your choice. Now thunder... I can't do much about!
What a sweet little face!