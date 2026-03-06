We told you we wanted to have fun, and we take fun seriously at The Contrarian. Each week we will share The Contrarian pet(s) of the week. (The pet need not be contrarian.) Subscribers are invited to submit their furry friend!

Name: Tanner

Age: 9

Breed: Cockapoo (cocker spaniel and poodle mix)

Hobbies: Sleeping, fetch, belly rubs, playing with his teddy bear

Worst/Best Moment: Worst: fireworks and thunder. Best: Anytime people come over.

Daryn Dickens is an honors history major and sports administration minor at Howard University. She interned this summer for the PGA TOUR under Corporate Partnerships.