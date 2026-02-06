The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
Feb 6

WHAT A CUTIE.

Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
Feb 6

Simone is a sweet kitty 🐱🥰

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture